Drake Gives University Of Miami Student $50K For Tuition [VIDEO]

Drake is doing a lot this week, but it’s all for students that deserve it. The rapper went to Miami Senior High School, shot the video for “God’s Plan” and students got the opportunity to watch it. According to Billboard, he not only gave them a $25,000 donation, but designed them OVO uniforms.

While in Miami he stopped at the university and surprised a student named, Destiny Paris. On Instagram she wrote, “I’m in such disbelief! I literally thought I was setting up to film a video encouraging scholarship donors to donate to the school and this happened.@champagnepapi @champagnepapi@champagnepapi thank you!!! Lord, Thank You!!! Tag @theshaderoom @balleralert.” In the video Paris was so shocked and excited.

She said, “Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I’ve worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!’ You don’t understand what this means to me. I would’ve never imagined this happening to me. I’m just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you.” Congratulations to all these students that were rewarded by Drake.

