Why Drake Has Been Moving Silently Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

After an 8-year streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and a prominent spot in the limelight as one of hip-hop’s heaviest hit-makers, Drake has been rather quiet lately. Aside from some baby-mama-drama rumors, we have’t heard much out of Drake in recent months. But now, news has broken that Drake is heading back into TV, as a producer, via Netflix. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

