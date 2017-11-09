Front Page
Why Drake Has Been Moving Silently Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

After an 8-year streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and a prominent spot in the limelight as one of hip-hop’s heaviest hit-makers, Drake has been rather quiet lately. Aside from some baby-mama-drama rumors, we have’t heard much out of Drake in recent months. But now, news has broken that Drake is heading back into TV, as a producer, via Netflix. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

