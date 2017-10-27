Are Drake & The Weeknd Beefing Over A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Drake and The Weeknd are label mates, and they have made some great music together. Apparently, they are currently not on the best of terms, as Drake broke the bro-code and by hooking up with The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid. Now, people are picking sides and not attending certain events because of their allegiance to one or the other. They’re going to have to make up sooner or later though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

