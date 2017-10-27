Are Drake & The Weeknd Beefing Over A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake and The Weeknd are label mates, and they have made some great music together. Apparently, they are currently not on the best of terms, as Drake broke the bro-code and by hooking up with The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid. Now, people are picking sides and not attending certain events because of their allegiance to one or the other. They’re going to have to make up sooner or later though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Lil Wayne Shares His Thoughts About Drake’s Tattoo Of His Face [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Did Drake Really Impregnate An Instagram Model? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Does The Weeknd Date Black Women? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Didn’t Weeknd Get Shot For Punching A Cop? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Baby Weeknd With A “Boosie”” Fade
Source:Instagram
1 of 20
2. Middle Finger To The Law
Source:Instagram
2 of 20
3. Throwback Tresses
Source:Instagram
3 of 20
4. Hat Hair
Source:Instagram
4 of 20
5. Stylin’ & Profilin’
Source:Instagam
5 of 20
6. One Pony
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
7. Five Ponies
Source:Instagram
7 of 20
8. Four Ponies
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
9. High Top
Source:Instagram
9 of 20
10. The Weeknd Ties His Own Shoes
Source:Instagram
10 of 20
11. Bicken Back
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
12. …But First, Let Me Take A Selfie
Source:Instagram
12 of 20
13. Hair & Hoodies
Source:Instagram
13 of 20
14. Chillin….
Source:Instagram
14 of 20
15. Diggin’ The Fade
Source:INstagram
15 of 20
16. What A Creation
Source:Instagram
16 of 20
17. Dreaded Silhouette
Source:Instagram
17 of 20
18. Black & White
Source:Instagram
18 of 20
19. Branch Off
Source:Instagram
19 of 20
20. Hey Abel!
Source:Instagram
20 of 20