Front Page
Home > Front Page

Are Drake & The Weeknd Beefing Over A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
16 reads
Leave a comment

Drake and The Weeknd are label mates, and they have made some great music together. Apparently, they are currently not on the best of terms, as Drake broke the bro-code and by hooking up with The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid. Now, people are picking sides and not attending certain events because of their allegiance to one or the other. They’re going to have to make up sooner or later though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Shares His Thoughts About Drake’s Tattoo Of His Face [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Did Drake Really Impregnate An Instagram Model? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Does The Weeknd Date Black Women? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Didn’t Weeknd Get Shot For Punching A Cop? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Are Drake & The Weeknd Beefing Over A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)

beef , bella hadid , Front Page , the weeknd

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show