Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kanye Inks Deal With Israeli Businessman Amid Antisemitism Comments

Kanye West Inks Deal With Israeli Businessman Following Antisemitism Controversy

Kanye West has reportedly entered a new business alliance with an Israeli businessman following years of backlash over his antisemitic comments.

Published on May 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West x Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Youtube

Kanye West has reportedly entered a new business alliance with an Israeli businessman following years of backlash over his antisemitic comments.

After facing heavy criticism for several controversial statements, Ye has publicly attempted to make amends. One of his biggest efforts came when he took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal apologizing for his past remarks.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Ahead of his upcoming sold-out concert at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Kanye reportedly partnered with Israeli businessman Guy Beser and Blue Stone Productions. Once tickets officially went live, the show reportedly sold more than 70,000 seats.

According to TMZ, Beser’s LinkedIn page identifies him as the founder of Live Nation Israel.

Along with his public apology, the Chicago rapper was also recently spotted visiting the Jewish Human Right Center, where reports claim he spent significant time learning about the history of antisemitism.

Despite Kanye’s attempts to apologize and rebuild relationships, some notable Jewish figures within the entertainment industry reportedly are not ready to forgive him. One respected music executive told TMZ that Ye’s past comments are difficult to move past. 

“Everything Kanye has said and done against the Jewish community is unforgettable, and for many people, deeply hurtful. At the same time, it raises difficult questions about where the industry draws the line between business, entertainment, and accountability.”

Kanye West Inks Deal With Israeli Businessman Following Antisemitism Controversy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
10 Items
Television  |  Keenan Higgins

10 Black Films That Would Work Great As TV Show Spinoffs

Reach Media - Syndicated| Disney Trip Contest | 2026-04-22
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

You Could Win a Walt Disney World® Dream Vacation!

3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Pam Grier Reveals She Has 'Better' Sex At 76 Than She Did In Her 30s, Says Orgasms Last For '3 Whole Days!'

Entertainment  |  Weso

Drake Seemingly Disses Kendrick Lamar & LeBron James In New Leak, "1 AM In Albany"

13 Items
Local  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Willy T. Ribbs — The First Black Driver In The Indy 500

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close