Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Home Jim Jones Bought His Mother Burns Down On Christmas

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 16 hours ago
10.28K reads
Leave a comment
Ladies Night Special Edition Hosted by Jim Jones+Nelly+Kenny Burns

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jim Jones is counting his blessings after his mother’s home went up in flames on Christmas. The rapper took to Instagram to update his fans from outside the house where the fire department can be seen in the background. Jones briefly shows what’s left of the family home and briefly describes the incident.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“We can always buy new houses, we can buy everything new, but we can’t buy family,” he said. Jones revealed he bought his mother the home in the beginning stages of his career.

Despite the holiday nightmare, Jones was thankful his family escaped safely. “I wasn’t raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash,” he wrote.

Watch the emotional video, below:

Our prayers are with Jim and his family.

The Latest:

Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]

26 photos Launch gallery

Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Home Jim Jones Bought His Mother Burns Down On Christmas

Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]

RELATED STORIES:

EXCLUSIVE: Will Chrissy & Jim Finally Get Married On ‘Vow Or Never?’

So She Knows It’s Real! Jim Jones Tattoos Chrissy’s Face On His Arm

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show