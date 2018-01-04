Kendrick Lamar’s New Song Proves “Black Panther” Soundtrack Will Be Lit [EXCLUSIVE]

25 reads Leave a comment
Kendrick Lamar is doing some incredible things for music right now, including spearheading the soundtrack for Marvel’s highly anticipated “Black Panther” movie.
The first cut off the soundtrack was released this week, a song called “All The Stars,” featuring SZA. And no surprise; it’s amazing! Click on the audio player to hear a sneak peak in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
