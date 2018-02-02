Did K. Michelle Make Some Changes To Her Face, Too? [EXCLUSIVE]

K. Michelle told us last year that she would be parting ways with her famous booty implants in the new year. A few weeks ago, she confirmed that the surgery went well and she was recovering. Then, she posted on the ‘gram just yesterday with photos that showed off a different K. Michelle, and not in terms of her butt, but her nose!
Did K. Michelle also get some work done on her face? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
