Last year, K. Michelle announced that she was going to return her booty back to its regular size and remove her implants. She successfully did so this month, and is recovering ahead of her tour. But it looks like K. Michelle isn’t the only one rethinking her body enhancements.
Amber Rose announced that she’s getting breast reduction, and it looks like a few other celebs might be following in those footsteps. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.
RELATED: Why K. Michelle Decided To Get Booty Implants [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On K. Michelle: “Don’t Trust A Woman Without Her Kid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: The Real Reason K. Michelle Wants To Remove Her Butt Implants [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- How Did Birdman End Up So Broke? [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Would Hulk Hogan’s Political Campaign Really Look Like? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How K. Michelle May Have Started A New Movement [EXCLUSIVE]
- Katt Williams Explains Why Reading The Comments Cheers Him Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- The Game’s Father Dies
- Lamar Odom Shares How He Really Feels About Khloè Kardashian Being Pregnant [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Has Everyone Cracking Up Backstage At Wendy Williams Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Women Don’t Need To Be On “Mancave” To Be Included [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj & Nas Were Never Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Colin Kaepernick Finishes Up $1 Million Pledge