Joseline Hernandez On K. Michelle: “Don’t Trust A Woman Without Her Kid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Joseline Hernandez addresses the beef between her and K. Michelle, explaining what happened between them which sparked her negative public comments about Joseline. Joseline explains why she would prefer that K. Michelle stop resorting to catty, messy ways of dealing with it. She also calls out reality stars who don’t humble themselves and act up on TV, but whose music can’t be heard on the radio or found easily.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She notes that she is skeptical of K. Michelle based on the fact that she never seems to have her son with her. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Talks About “Love & Hip-Hop” Looking Too Fake Sometimes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:Why The Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Performance At The BET Awards Was Such A Big Deal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 3 Shocking Statements K. Michelle Allegedly Wrote To Idris Elba [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]