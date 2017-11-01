RSMS Videos
Joseline Hernandez On K. Michelle: “Don’t Trust A Woman Without Her Kid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joseline Hernandez addresses the beef between her and K. Michelle, explaining what happened between them which sparked her negative public comments about Joseline. Joseline explains why she would prefer that K. Michelle stop resorting to catty, messy ways of dealing with it. She also calls out reality stars who don’t humble themselves and act up on TV, but whose music can’t be heard on the radio or found easily.

She notes that she is skeptical of K. Michelle based on the fact that she never seems to have her son with her. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

