A couple months ago while K. Michelle appeared on “The Real” she announced that she was going to have her booty implants removed. Earlier this year she said goodbye to her booty “Betsy” and opened up about health risks she was facing. She said, “It’s to the point where the aching and the pain that made me get checked for lupus, now it’s due to my legs. My butt is so big that my legs are not holding it.”
According to BET, while getting ready for her “ The People I used To Know Tour” she showed off her new assets. Fans are happy for her, but now questioning was her booty the only thing she had surgery on. In a video the singer posted on Instagram her face looks a bit different.
She is still beautiful and wearing that nice smile, but it seems something has changed. We are so happy that K. Michelle is happier and healthier now. Do you think she had work done?
RELATED: Why K. Michelle Called Kim Kardashian A Culture Vulture [VIDEO]
RELATED: How K. Michelle May Have Started A New Movement [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Did K. Michelle Get Work Done To Her Face? [VIDEO]
- Kevin Hart Remembers Giving Tiffany Haddish $300 When She Was Struggling
- Busta Rhymes Feat. Missy Elliott & Kelly Rowland “Get It” [NEW MUSIC]
- Juicy J And His Wife Welcome Their First Child [PHOTO]
- Missing Woman Found On “The Bachelor” As A Contestant
- Prank Call: Store Manager Tries To Calm Employee Screaming About “Dinero” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will LeBron James Ruin His Legacy If He Moves To Golden State? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Has Questions For Rock-T About The Super Bowl Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why C-Murder Started A Hunger Strike In Prison
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Quavo, Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather & More! [EXCLUSIVE]