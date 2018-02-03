Did K. Michelle Get Work Done To Her Face? [VIDEO]

A couple months ago while K. Michelle appeared on “The Real” she announced that she was going to have her booty implants removed. Earlier this year she said goodbye to her booty “Betsy” and opened up about health risks she was facing. She said, “It’s to the point where the aching and the pain that made me get checked for lupus, now it’s due to my legs. My butt is so big that my legs are not holding it.”

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Feb 1, 2018 at 6:16pm PST

Follow @TheRSMS

According to BET, while getting ready for her “ The People I used To Know Tour” she showed off her new assets. Fans are happy for her, but now questioning was her booty the only thing she had surgery on. In a video the singer posted on Instagram her face looks a bit different.

She is still beautiful and wearing that nice smile, but it seems something has changed. We are so happy that K. Michelle is happier and healthier now. Do you think she had work done?

RELATED: Why K. Michelle Called Kim Kardashian A Culture Vulture [VIDEO]

RELATED: How K. Michelle May Have Started A New Movement [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed [VIDEO]

The Latest:

20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS) 19 photos Launch gallery 20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS) 1. Booty, Booty, Booty, Rockin’ Everywhere. Source:Instagram 1 of 19 2. Poolside Booty. Source:Instagram 2 of 19 3. Rebellious Booty. Source:Instagram 3 of 19 4. Booty On A Block. Source:Instagram 4 of 19 5. Bedroom Booty. Source:Instagram 5 of 19 6. Booty In A Beige Thong. Source:Instagram 6 of 19 7. Bikini Booty. Source:Instagram 7 of 19 8. Record Label Booty. Source:Instagram 8 of 19 9. Peek-A-Boo Booty. Source:Instagram 9 of 19 10. Black And White Booty. Source:Instagram 10 of 19 11. Hookah & Booty. Source:Instagram 11 of 19 12. Elevator Bay Booty. Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. Red Hot Booty. Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. Bodysuit Booty. Source:Instagram 14 of 19 15. Arrested Booty. Source:Instagram 15 of 19 16. Beach Booty. Source:Instagram 16 of 19 17. Spirit Booty. Source:Instagram 17 of 19 18. Leather Booty. Source:Instagram 18 of 19 19. Tie-Dye Booty. Source:Instagram 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Did K. Michelle Get Work Done To Her Face? [VIDEO] 20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS)