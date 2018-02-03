Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did K. Michelle Get Work Done To Her Face? [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
309 reads
Leave a comment
Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And Nelly

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A couple months ago while K. Michelle appeared on “The Real” she announced that she was going to have her booty implants removed. Earlier this year she said goodbye to her booty “Betsy” and opened up about health risks she was facing. She said, “It’s to the point where the aching and the pain that made me get checked for lupus, now it’s due to my legs. My butt is so big that my legs are not holding it.”

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

According to BET, while getting ready for her “ The People I used To Know Tour” she showed off her new assets. Fans are happy for her, but now questioning was her booty the only thing she had surgery on. In a video the singer posted on Instagram her face looks a bit different.

I walk around with 100k and won’t give yo nigga the time of the day.

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

She is still beautiful and wearing that nice smile, but it seems something has changed. We are so happy that K. Michelle is happier and healthier now. Do you think she had work done?

RELATED: Why K. Michelle Called Kim Kardashian A Culture Vulture [VIDEO]

RELATED: How K. Michelle May Have Started A New Movement [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed [VIDEO]

The Latest:

20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS)

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Did K. Michelle Get Work Done To Her Face? [VIDEO]

20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS)

Booty , Face , k. michelle , Surgery

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show