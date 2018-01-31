Why K. Michelle Called Kim Kardashian A Culture Vulture [VIDEO]

K. Michelle is known for making music to bad talk men, love and relationships at times. She recently did an interview with Revolt and spoke about her new album, dating life as well as Kim Kardashian. K. Michelle started off talking about Knick players she dated and how relationships have hurt her career.

She is currently in a relationship, but revealed that her biggest fear is being lonely. K. Michelle then spoke about her song titled, “Kim K.” The singer couldn’t believe that they had the nerve to put their faces over Tupac and called cornrows “edgy.” She even called Kim K. and her family “culture vultures.”

Some of the lyrics to her song is, “Wish I could be a Kardashian, so I could be Black / They ask if it’s real, I say it’s real fat.” The song is about how it isn’t okay for Black women to do certain things, but once people similar to Kim K. do it they are praised for it. Listen to the interview and let us know your thoughts.

