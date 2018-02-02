Super Bowl Halftime Star Justin Timberlake Says Son Will Never Play Football [VIDEO]

During the Super Bowl LII presser, Justin Timberlake talked about possibly playing in the big game and his son, Silas. 14 years ago at the Super Bowl, Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s nipple and it became a huge controversy. According to VICE, things got a little awkward when he was asked would he let his son play football.

ustin Timberlake on his son, Silas, getting into music: "My main objective is that he become a great person, and if he wants to get into the arts or sports then, yeah, I would fully support that." #SuperBowlLII https://t.co/pddVO5fxK5 pic.twitter.com/rMRA8ixCsC — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 1, 2018

Timberlake said, “He will never play football. No, no. My main objective is that he become a great person, and if he wants to get into the arts or sports then, yeah, I would fully support that.” The NFL has been under certain scrutiny about the safety of players.

During the interview he also spoke about being excited to perform for fans again. Timberlake recovered quick from having an answer that some might of not liked to hear. We can’t wait for this big game and performance this Sunday.

