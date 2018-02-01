Why Amara La Negra Should Open For Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Warren Ballentine stepped in to give us this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. He delivering great news about San Francisco’s new laws around marijuana and some important reminders about the intentions behind Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

Then, he set his focus on the much talked about and somewhat controversial halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl. Headliner Justin Timberlake seems to be taking suggestions from fans about who should join him onstage. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

