3 Things You Should Know
Home > 3 Things You Should Know

Why Amara La Negra Should Open For Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment

Warren Ballentine stepped in to give us this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. He delivering great news about San Francisco’s new laws around marijuana and some important reminders about the intentions behind Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

Then, he set his focus on the much talked about and somewhat controversial halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl. Headliner Justin Timberlake seems to be taking suggestions from fans about who should join him onstage. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Janet Jackson Shouldn’t Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Does “The Carlton” With Stephen Curry & Alfonso Ribeiro [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Justin Timberlake Feels About Returning To The Super Bowl Stage [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Amara La Negra From "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Amara La Negra From "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Amara La Negra Should Open For Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Amara La Negra From "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2973214" align="alignleft" width="977"] Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty[/caption] If you never heard of Amara La Negra before last week, trust you are alone. But ever since the “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star hit our TV screens defending her Blackness and putting folks in their place, we can’t stop talking about the Dominican beauty. And while she’s definitely glowing up this year, Amara has always been living her best life on Instagram being as flawless as she can be. Here’s the fiercest of all of her looks. Slay Mami!!!

Amara "La Negra" , justin timberlake , Warren Ballentine

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show