Da Brat Talks About The Joy Of Surprising Her Auntie With A Puppy [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Brat surprised her auntie in Chicago with a new puppy. She is a major dog-lover, and has had dogs before in her life but doesn’t anymore. Recently, Brat explains, her aunt got injured on the job, and now she’s been home alone recovering. So she got a puppy, flew with the puppy to Chicago, got to her aunt’s house and snuck the puppy in.

When her aunt walked in and saw the puppy, she was so happy and surprised and immediately began crying and screaming! Da Brat says it’s the best feeling she’s ever felt. Click on the audio player to hear how the whole heartwarming story in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

