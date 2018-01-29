The Show
Da Brat Stops The Whole Show By Passing Shady Note About Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

When Gary With Da Tea is talking, he usually doesn’t finish without throwing shade at a handful of people. So when Da Brat caught a glimpse of his torn shirt during downtime on the morning show, she passed a shady note to Rickey Smiley about it. Not just about the shirt itself, but the back fat under it. She subsequently sent the show to a crashing halt as everyone fell out from laughter. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

