James Harden Visits Meek Mill In Prison

Since Meek Mill has been in jail many people have gone to visit him. According to TMZ, NBA player, James Harden visited him in prison. Harden said that, “his spirit is high.” Mill is currently at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, PA.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Harden also said, “Got a chance to see my bro Meek Mill today. His spirit is high and hopefully we can get him out by February. Told me to tell y’all when he get out he got some (fire) for y’all.” He also wore some “Free Meek” sneakers. Recently reports came out the Mill would be released soon, but we aren’t sure when that is.

RELATED: Meek Mill’s Son Papi Performs His Dad’s Song [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why The 76ers Co-Owner Believes Meek Mill Will Be Home Soon

RELATED: Why It’s Garbage To Say Meek Mill Is A “Danger To The Community” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS] 39 photos Launch gallery Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS] 1. Meek Mill Rally 1 of 39 2. Meek Mill Rally 2 of 39 3. Meek Mill Rally 3 of 39 4. Meek Mill Rally 4 of 39 5. Meek Mill Rally 5 of 39 6. Meek Mill Rally 6 of 39 7. Meek Mill Rally 7 of 39 8. Meek Mill Rally 8 of 39 9. Meek Mill Rally 9 of 39 10. Free Meek Mill Rally 10 of 39 11. Free Meek Mill Rally 11 of 39 12. Free Meek Mill Rally 12 of 39 13. Free Meek Mill Rally 13 of 39 14. Free Meek Mill Rally 14 of 39 15. Free Meek Mill Rally 15 of 39 16. Free Meek Mill Rally 16 of 39 17. Free Meek Mill Rally 17 of 39 18. Free Meek Mill Rally 18 of 39 19. Free Meek Mill Rally 19 of 39 20. Free Meek Mill Rally 20 of 39 21. Free Meek Mill Rally 21 of 39 22. Free Meek Mill Rally 22 of 39 23. Free Meek Mill Rally 23 of 39 24. Free Meek Mill Rally 24 of 39 25. Free Meek Mill Rally 25 of 39 26. Free Meek Mill Rally 26 of 39 27. Free Meek Mill Rally 27 of 39 28. Free Meek Mill Rally 28 of 39 29. Free Meek Mill Rally 29 of 39 30. Free Meek Mill Rally 30 of 39 31. Free Meek Mill Rally 31 of 39 32. Free Meek Mill Rally 32 of 39 33. Free Meek Mill Rally 33 of 39 34. Free Meek Mill Rally 34 of 39 35. Free Meek Mill Rally 35 of 39 36. Free Meek Mill Rally 36 of 39 37. Free Meek Mill Rally 37 of 39 38. Free Meek Mill Rally 38 of 39 39. #JusticeForMeek Rally Graphic 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading James Harden Visits Meek Mill In Prison Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS]