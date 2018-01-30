Entertainment News
Why Trick Daddy Is Blaming Kodak Black’s Friends For Arrest [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Kodak Black made headlines after being arrested last week. According to Hip Hop Lately, the rappers home was raided by police and caused him to get into more legal trouble. In a video posted, Trick Daddy spoke about how Kodak Black’s friends are the reason he is getting into trouble.

#TrickDaddy says “Free Kodak,” calls out the friends around him

Trick Daddy said, “I still scream ‘Free Kodak’ because he got a lot of ni**as around him that’s ciphering up all his motherfucking fame, that’s ciphering up all his wealth, that’s ciphering up all the weed. And that’s why the crackers ran in the man’s house, ’cause he got the wrong ni**as around him.” He also mentioned that him being so young has a lot to do with who is influencing him.

Trick Daddy made another comment saying, “Free that ni**a Kodak, because he ain’t know no better. Y’all seen the young ni**a talk that shit. But at the same time I know that he’s a young ni**a, and I know that nobody raised him right, and all the ni**as around him don’t have genuine love for him.” We hope this piece of advice helps Kodak Black in the future.

