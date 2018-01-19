How Kodak Black Got His Own Damn Self Arrested [EXCLUSIVE]

Kodak Black is back in jail, and it’s entirely his fault. Perhaps, if you’re on probation, maybe you shouldn’t get on Instagram live and broadcast the illegal things you’re doing to your five million followers. Click on the audio player to hear more on this story from Headkrack in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

