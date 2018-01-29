Monica Brown is having a great year, the singer recently finished up touring with Xscape and now might be expecting baby number four. According to Ebony, the mother of three will have another child in August. Brown went through a medical scare last year and is back to being healthy again.
Monica has two kids with rapper Rodney ‘Rocko’ Hill and one child with her husband, Shannon Brown. Sources say, “She’s trying to keep it secret at this point and wait until she’s further along.” Monica has yet to confirm the news, but we will keep you posted on any updates.
RELATED: Monica Gets Candid About Having Endometriosis
RELATED: Monica Reveals Why She Turned Down “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”
RELATED: Monica Extends Olive Branch To Brandy
The Latest:
- Is Monica Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?
- David Otunga Calls Jennifer Hudson A Liar
- Did The Grammys Do Jay-Z And “4:44” Wrong? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Does The End Of Childish Gambino Mean The End Of His Rap Career? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kirk Frost Writes Heartfelt Message After His Mother Passes Away
- Dave Chappelle Delivered The Perfect Short & Funny Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack Says Bruno Mars Makes Him Want To Learn How To Dance [EXCLUSIVE]
- Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Could Morgan Freeman Lose To Peter Dinklage In The Super Bowl Rap Battle? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Omarosa Returns To Reality TV