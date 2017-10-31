Monica Reveals Why She Turned Down “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise has had some changes over the past couple of years, but with every season comes laughs, great storylines and more. According to VIBE, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Amiyah Scott and many more have turned down roles on the show. Recently, R&B singer, Monica spoke out about why she decided not to do the series and made a great point.

The wife and mother of three said, “I would only join a show that I could also be executive producer of because what my children see me do is important to me. I would only be on a show where I could see everything before it airs and be a full participant in what it means,” she explained. “And my goal, if I ever were to do a television show, would be to help girls like myself or people from the communities that are similar to the world that I’m from.” Maybe Monica can be one of the ladies friend and go on the group trip. This season model, Eva Marcille will join the ladies.

