Monica Gets Candid About Having Endometriosis

Women go through so many things in their life and sometimes might feel they are the only ones. According to Essence, R&B singer Monica opened up about having endometriosis and going under surgery. The surgery took almost 8 hours, but was supported by friends and family.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She said in a beautiful photo on Instagram, “In life we have to count it all joy and know the unplanned may be in his plan💓May 30th I had an almost 8 hour surgery to remove my endometriosis (which I didn’t know I had until two weeks prior) , 2 cysts, fibroids & a hernia that all were making me very sick…I’ve known something was wrong but I also knew victory & better health would be near again!! Thank you Dr. Ceana Nezhat & Northside Hospital Staff #RoadToRecovery #CountItAllJoy#ALLSMILESALLTHEWAY New Hair Color (Requested By my husband LOL) done by: @touchedbyjuels Cut: @deedeemetzger Styled by: @kayhairnistaMakeup by the face slayer : @eva_thediva_kim Photo: @dogvisionpictures.”

Monica wanted to share the story so that other women could understand the importance of taking care of their body and that their not alone. She said, “My reason for sharing is because we, as women, are built to be warriors and we will ignore something that seems so simple that can be so complex. Your uterine health is very important. I spoke up about it so people out there who are going through the same thing know that they’re not alone.”

RELATED: Monica Reveals Why She Turned Down “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

RELATED: Monica Extends Olive Branch To Brandy

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Demands Mom Pay For His Sick Son’s Medication [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years 22 photos Launch gallery Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years 1. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Instagram 1 of 22 2. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 2 of 22 3. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 3 of 22 4. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Facebook Fan Page 4 of 22 5. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:AP 5 of 22 6. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:PR 6 of 22 7. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Screenshot 7 of 22 8. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:PR 8 of 22 9. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:PR 9 of 22 10. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:PR 10 of 22 11. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 11 of 22 12. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:PR 12 of 22 13. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:PR 13 of 22 14. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 14 of 22 15. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 15 of 22 16. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 16 of 22 17. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 17 of 22 18. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 18 of 22 19. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 19 of 22 20. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 20 of 22 21. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:Monica Instagram 21 of 22 22. Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years Source:PR 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Monica Gets Candid About Having Endometriosis Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years