Black Tony Is Mad At Rickey Smiley For Visiting Wendy Williams Without Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 10 hours ago
Black Tony says he saw Rickey Smiley on the Wendy Williams show when his girl was watching, and he doesn’t understand why Rickey Smiley didn’t invite him to come along! Rickey says he tried to contact him, but Black Tony didn’t believe him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

