Black Tony Is Mad At Rickey Smiley For Visiting Wendy Williams Without Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says he saw Rickey Smiley on the Wendy Williams show when his girl was watching, and he doesn’t understand why Rickey Smiley didn’t invite him to come along! Rickey says he tried to contact him, but Black Tony didn’t believe him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Is Alarmed By White Folk Living With Cat Near The Trap [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Thinks Rickey Smiley Runs The Whole Building [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Got Detained Before Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: