Black Tony Thinks Rickey Smiley Runs The Whole Building [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony Thinks Rickey Smiley Runs The Whole Building

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
When Black Tony called up, he was in trouble with the building security in the lobby. But he was so sure that Rickey Smiley owned the whole building that he was being rowdy- smoking in the elevator, and parking in the owner’s parking spot. The security guard says the police are on the way, and Black Tony makes a decision. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

