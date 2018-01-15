42 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony says he hurt his back so bad that he can’t even stand up. He explained that he was out on the trap, when some unexpected visitors came through with a cat and threatened to call the police, when Black Tony decided to save the day. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Thinks Rickey Smiley Runs The Whole Building [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Got Detained Before Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: What New Job Black Tony Wants In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because Of Tax Cuts
- Prank Call: Customer Wants To Make Auto Body Owner Pay For “Talkin’ Stupid” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Is Alarmed By White Folk Living With Cat Near The Trap [EXCLUSIVE]
- H&M’s South African Stores Shut Down After Protests Over “Monkey” Hoodie
- Florida State University’s WhiteCoats4BlackLives Brings Attention To Racial Health Disparities
- Black Tony Thinks Rickey Smiley Runs The Whole Building [EXCLUSIVE]
- RHOA Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The Messy Elephants In The Room
- Reginae Carter On College Life As A Celebrity’s Kid [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Cops Arrest Pittsburgh Pizza Shop Worker In Video Beating Of Black Woman
- White Woman Sprays Sulfuric Acid On Her Own Face, Blames It On Nonexistent Black Woman
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/06-1/11)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/06-1/11)
1. DeRay Davis1 of 15
2. Keesha Sharp2 of 15
3. Taraji P. Henson3 of 15
4. Donnell Rawlings4 of 15
5. Venus Williams5 of 15
6. Viola Davis6 of 15
7. Guy Torry7 of 15
8. Lena Waithe8 of 15
9. Damon Williams9 of 15
10. Issa Rae10 of 15
11. Common11 of 15
12. Serena Williams12 of 15
13. Angela Rye13 of 15
14. Loni Love14 of 15
15. Earthquake15 of 15
comments – Add Yours