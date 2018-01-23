14 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony doesn’t really come to work ever, except for when it’s time to pick up the check. He says he came by to get his check, and now he’s pissed because it’s short. He thinks he’s being short-changed, and to make matters worse, his dope froze in the trap! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Can’t Breathe [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Is Alarmed By White Folk Living With Cat Near The Trap [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Thinks Rickey Smiley Runs The Whole Building [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Woman Goes From Almost Being Homeless To Lotto Winner
- Joke Of The Day: A Nosy Pepper [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Takes A Jackhammer To Frozen Dope In the Trap [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Goldman Family Still Seeks Money From O.J. Simpson
- Gary With Da Tea Drags Special K Over The Price Of His Outfit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Karrueche Tran Shouldn’t Have Had To Apologize For Tweet About Lean [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will DJ Akademiks’ New “Everyday Struggle” Co-Host Be Too Challenging For Him? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Jill Scott Think Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Was Gay?
- Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya & Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)
1. Cress Williams1 of 15
2. Tony Rock2 of 15
3. Sherri Shepherd3 of 15
4. NeNe Leakes4 of 15
5. Diddy5 of 15
6. Laila Ali6 of 15
7. Anika Noni Rose7 of 15
8. Guy Torry8 of 15
9. La La Anthony9 of 15
10. Donnie Simpson10 of 15
11. Kenya Moore11 of 15
12. Chris Paul & Dwayne Wade12 of 15
13. Tank13 of 15
14. Michael B. Jordan14 of 15
15. Kevin Hart15 of 15
comments – Add Yours