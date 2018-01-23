Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After another morning at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Gary With Da Tea sat down for his daily watching of the Wendy Williams Show. Wendy was in the middle of her hot topics, and Gary was soaking it all up, starting with Omarosa and her public speaking deal, as well as her impending tell-all book. She also talked about Matt Lauer‘s attempt to better himself after the extensive sexual assault allegations against him, and why he’s not likely to bounce back to the prominent newsman he once was.

Gary also talked about the morning show and how great it was, and shared some thoughts and well-wishes for comedian Steve Brown Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Juicy Snickers While Gary With Da Tea Sings To Himself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Practices Lip-Synching “Tip Toe Through The Tulips ” For Earnest Pugh [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Was Too Stressed To Pour Any Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery Gary With Da Tea [PHOTOS] 1. Ebony Steele, Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Kevin Hart, Special K, HeadKrack 1 of 25 2. Gary With Da Tea’s Feet 2 of 25 3. Porsha Stewart & Gary With Da Tea 3 of 25 4. Gary With Da Tea Rocks A Beard 4 of 25 5. Gary With Da Tea At “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 2 Premiere 5 of 25 6. Gary With Da Tea’s “Dish Nation” Head Shot 6 of 25 7. A Gary With Da Tea Classic 7 of 25 8. Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley & Ebony Steele 8 of 25 9. Rasheeda & Gary With Da Tea 9 of 25 10. Earnest Pugh & Gary With Da Tea 10 of 25 11. Toya Wright, Reginae Carter, Memphitz & Gary With Da Tea 11 of 25 12. Ray J & Gary With Da Tea 12 of 25 13. Kirk Frost, Rasheeda & Gary With Da Tea 13 of 25 14. Noree Victoria & Gary With Da Tea Source:Glenn Woods 14 of 25 15. Ca$h Out & Gary With Da Tea Source:Glenn Woods 15 of 25 16. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley 16 of 25 17. Gary With Da Tea at “The Rickey Smiley Show” Premiere in Atlanta Source:Glenn Woods 17 of 25 18. Sweet Brown & Gary With Da Tea 18 of 25 19. Gary With Da Tea At Attention! 19 of 25 20. Gary With Da Tea Behind The Scenes 20 of 25 21. Gary With Da Tea & Mona Scott-Young 21 of 25 22. Gary With Da Tea, Mz. Shyneka, Kirk Frost & Rasheeda 22 of 25 23. Gary With Da Tea & Shawty Lo 23 of 25 24. Gary With Da Tea, Traci Steele & DJ Babey Drew 24 of 25 25. Gary With Da Tea’s Feet 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Gary With Da Tea [PHOTOS] Gary With Da Tea [PHOTOS]