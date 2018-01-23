Sports
Nick Saban Gives Advice To Alabama Crimson Tide Football Players [VIDEO]

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Many will never forget the evening of the Alabama Crimson Tide game against the Georgia Bulldogs for the NCAA Championship. WVTM 13 reports, Coach, Nick Saban recently gave a speech about the memorable night and gave advice that players will carry with them forever. The evening of that game Saban made a decision to bench the starting quarterback for the rookie.

It was a decision that some were nervous about, but made them win the championship game. The message that Saban brought to players was about the skills they’ve learned and using it in everyday. He said, “Use the lessons that you learned in this season to help you be more successful in life.”

He told everyone to get ready for future challenges and ended with, “We aren’t finished yet.” Saban made everyone cheer and yell in excitement. Congratulations again to the Alabama Crimson Tide!

