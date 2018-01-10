Everything You Need To Know About Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa

Sports has seen many comeback victories over the past few years. The Golden State Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead. The New England Patriots coming back to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 and Baker Mayfield’s Sooners taking a heart-wrenching loss to the Georgia Bull Dogs during the 2018 Rose Bowl. And now Alabama fans are screaming Roll Tide thanks to Tua Tagovailoa. But he didn’t even start the game and is suddenly on everyone’s radar after Jalen Hurt was replaced with his back up. As Tagovailoa stardom begins to rise, here are a few things to know about the quarterback.
He’s from Hawaii
Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa, better known as Tua was born and raised in Hawaii. He made a name for himself in his home state while attending the St. Louis School in Honolulu when he became Hawaii’s all-time leading passer. The record was previously held by quarterback Timmy Chang with 8,001 yards until Tagovailoa shattered that record with 8,158 passing yards.
His Brother Tualia Is Up Next
Apparently, quarterback abilities run in the family. Tau’s younger brother Tualia’s got an arm, too and is currently the starting quarterback at Kapolei High school— and his dad is the team’s offensive quarterback. The brothers have grown to appreciate being around each other, especially when it comes to football and trash talking. “I never wanted him around when we were younger, except to hike me the ball, because he used to be the center. Now I love playing and talking the game with him,” explains Tau.
Marcus Mariota Is One Of His Biggest Inspirations
When Marcus Mariota won the Heisman Trophy in 2014 he also lifted Polynesian culture into the spotlight and especially for fellow Hawaiian football players. Tagovailoa remembers watching the Heisman acceptance speech and it meant so much to him that he considers the Tennessee Titan QB a mentor. “He set the foundation for me and everyone else on the islands,” Tagovailoa told Sports Illustrated.
He Ran Nearly The Exact Same Play A Year Ago
That monstrous throw that won the game for Alabama is one that Tagovailoa’s had up his sleeve for a year. After seeing the ball spiral down the left side of the field aimed perfectly to his Bama receiver, Twitter unearthed a play the five-star prospect used while practicing for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The plays aren’t exactly with the receivers lining up different, but the calmness he used to make the big time play is still there.
