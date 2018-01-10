Will Nick Saban Leave His Alabama Dynasty To Coach The New York Giants?

Nick Saban is riding a high right now.

The head coach of the University of Alabama is coming off his sixth national title win, his fourth since 2011. He has a dynasty on his hands—and he knows it.

“I’ve never been happier in my life,” he said after clinching the win over Georgia on Monday night. This wasn’t even supposed to be Bama’s year. They had problems at quarterback, injured linebackers, and a loss to Auburn. But Saban never gave up, and he made the decision to bench starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and replace him with double threat Tua Tagovailoa. What started off as Alabama being down 13-0 at the half and trailing 20-7 minutes into the third quarter, turned into Tagovailoa leading his team to a win with a 41-yard touchdown pass on a second-and-26. And just like that, last year’s loss to Clemson was washed away and Saban’s dynasty grew in folklore.

And now, Saban has a chance to leave his team behind and embark on a new journey as the head coach of the New York Giants. No one knows if Saban will take the risk of rejoining the league—he had a stint as the Miami Dolphins coach—or if he’s gotten his fill. Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians seems to think the New York job opening is something Saban would welcome.

“There’s a job he covets. It just happens to be open. But he’s got a dynasty right now, another dynamite recruiting class—why he would do it, I don’t know. But it would not shock me if he did,” Arians told The Herd.

"It wouldn't surprise me. There's a job he covets and it just happens to be open… The Giants." — @BruceArians on Nick Saban returning to the NFL pic.twitter.com/BWcZl8lrNz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 9, 2018

While Giants fans may revel in the chance of someone with such a winning mentality at the helm of the team, it doesn’t really make sense for Saban. He’s currently under an eight-year contract that he signed in April that afforded him a $4 million signing bonus and around $65 million in total compensation. He’s already making more than any other college coach, and he gets tons of incentives when he crushes the competition during playoffs.

Plus, his time as an NFL coach was disappointing. The magic he had in the NCAA seemed to flow into the big time with his first game being a 34–10 win over the Denver Broncos, but the team spiraled out of control after that. The Dolphins lost seven of their next nine games, and he missed the playoffs the following season as well. And just like that, it was back to college football.

Source tells The Post Nick Saban is not interested in the Giants head coaching job. https://t.co/hCfWxIKNwp — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 9, 2018

Sources recently said that Saban isn’t interested in working with the Giants, but this wouldn’t be the first time he accepted a job that he initially said he didn’t want—like the months leading up to him accepting the Alabama position.

Saban has a chance to become the greatest college football coach in history. Will he risk it all for the Big Apple?

