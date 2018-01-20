Entertainment News
Why Reginae Carter Wants To Quit “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

The hit show “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” is on its second season. Each one of the stars are growing and flourishing in their own way. According to When Rap Was Real, Reginae Carter wants to quit the show now.

Some fans are having a lot of issues with the little girl they once loved. Now that she is older they believe she has another side to her and don’t like it. Her mother, Toya Wright, is now speaking out about how her daughter is portrayed and edited on the show.

“I put up with the BS last season,” said Toya Wright. I refuse to let y’all play my child and me like I raised a disrespectful brat. The editing of this show is f*cking ridiculous.. enough is enough. Please don’t call us next season. #wedone.”

On Twitter fans talk about how she is a brat and needs to grow up. Some of them are also sad to see her go, but understand that this is a lot to take on. Carter has yet to speak out whether she is leaving or not, but from the looks of it her mother is sick of this.

