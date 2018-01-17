Reginae Carter Explains What The Public Gets Wrong About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Reginae Carter and Bow Wow came through to the show to talk “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” season 2! talks about working on a book with her mom and focusing on school. She explains that her passions in the entertainment field lie with acting, not singing. She also talks about the biggest misconceptions about her as the daughter of celebrities.

“People think that I’m a spoiled brat,” she says, but there is more to her than meets the eye. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview from Dish Nation!

Watch more Dish Nation and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Reginae Carter Shares Her Thoughts On Issues Between Birdman & Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Reginae Carter On How She Got Pulled Into A Fight On The Clark-Atlanta Campus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Reginae Carter On College Life As A Celebrity’s Kid [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

"Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere Screening [PHOTOS] 61 photos Launch gallery "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere Screening [PHOTOS] 1. Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea & Juicy At The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere Source:We TV 1 of 61 2. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 2 of 61 3. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 3 of 61 4. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 4 of 61 5. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 5 of 61 6. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 6 of 61 7. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 7 of 61 8. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 8 of 61 9. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 9 of 61 10. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 10 of 61 11. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 11 of 61 12. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 12 of 61 13. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 13 of 61 14. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 14 of 61 15. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 15 of 61 16. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 16 of 61 17. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 17 of 61 18. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 18 of 61 19. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 19 of 61 20. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 20 of 61 21. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 21 of 61 22. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 22 of 61 23. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 23 of 61 24. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 24 of 61 25. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 25 of 61 26. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 26 of 61 27. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 27 of 61 28. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 28 of 61 29. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 29 of 61 30. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 30 of 61 31. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 31 of 61 32. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 32 of 61 33. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 33 of 61 34. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 34 of 61 35. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 35 of 61 36. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 36 of 61 37. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 37 of 61 38. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 38 of 61 39. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 39 of 61 40. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 40 of 61 41. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 41 of 61 42. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 42 of 61 43. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 43 of 61 44. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 44 of 61 45. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 45 of 61 46. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 46 of 61 47. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 47 of 61 48. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 48 of 61 49. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 49 of 61 50. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 50 of 61 51. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 51 of 61 52. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 52 of 61 53. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 53 of 61 54. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 54 of 61 55. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 55 of 61 56. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 56 of 61 57. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 57 of 61 58. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 58 of 61 59. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 59 of 61 60. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 60 of 61 61. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening Source:We TV 61 of 61 Skip ad Continue reading Reginae Carter Explains What The Public Gets Wrong About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere Screening [PHOTOS]