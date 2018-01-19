Is Toya Wright Overreacting To Reginae Carter’s Portrayal On “Growing Up Hip-Hop?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Toya Wright, the mother of Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, is apparently taking some issue with the way she is being painted on “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.” According to Gary With Da Tea, she is so upset that she is reportedly leaving the show. But when it comes to reality TV especially, the depictions of cast members are really not in their control. Is Toya overreacting? Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

