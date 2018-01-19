News You Can't Use
What Trump Has Decided To Do Instead Of A Wall At Mexico’s Border [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K

Posted 1 hour ago
President Trump has been having a lot of trouble figuring out how to pay for his infamous wall at the Mexican border. After some time, though, he decided on the perfect compromise. The state of New Mexico, however, isn’t going to be happy about it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

