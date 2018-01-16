Jeff Johnson is back and is ready to call out some parents and staff of a certain basketball team that was allowed to wear jerseys that said “coon” and other words. Johnson found it crazy that parents and coaches allowed these to be purchased and worn to a game. Officials didn’t even stop the game until third quarter, but was crazy is that the coach mentioned all they had to do was tell them to change.
Johnson also spoke about the NAACP Image Awards. He talked about actresses coming to the stage to talk about the #MeToo movement. He believes that there should be a conversation about how Black men in the industry can stand behind sisters and embrace them.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Jeff Johnson Is Outraged At The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Jeff Johnson On Why Women Will Want To Watch “Mancave” [VIDEO]
RELATED: This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- KimYe Welcomes Baby Number Three Via Surrogate
- The Hilarious Rules About Going Number 2 In Other Peoples Homes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Report: Seal Faces Investigation For Sexual Assault
- Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of Most Delusional Black Trump Supporter [VIDEO]
- Jeff Johnson Calls Out Parents And Staff Of Basketball Team That Was Allowed To Wear Explicit Jerseys [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Chris Paul Was Trying To Go Into The LA Clippers Locker Room [EXCLUSIVE]
- Police Reports From Nelly Rape Case Leak
- Why The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Struggling [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Gabourey Sidibe Is Taking Off The Entire Year [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Offset Got Cardi B’s Name Tattooed On Him [EXCLUSIVE]