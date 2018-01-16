Why Chris Paul Was Trying To Go Into The LA Clippers Locker Room [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay-Z continues to prove people wrong. Some thought that his “4:44 Tour” didn’t make him a lot of money, but that isn’t true. That tour was one of the highest paying solo tours he’s ever done. 50 Cent is about to start a champagne line and is ready for more business ventures.

Follow @TheRSMS

Steve Bannon will testify, but only about his time campaigning for Donald Trump. Rock-T spoke about Chris Paul trying to confront Blake Griffin in the LA Clippers locker room. Allegedly, Griffin said something bad to Paul’s coach and he didn’t like that.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: NBA Player Lorenzen Wright’s Ex-Wife Charged With His Murder

RELATED: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Paul Go On Yacht Vacation With Their Wives [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

RELATED: Why People Are Giving Ayesha Curry The Side Eye For Comments About Being An “NBA Wife” [VIDEO]

The Latest: