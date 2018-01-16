Front Page
Why Chris Paul Was Trying To Go Into The LA Clippers Locker Room [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jay-Z continues to prove people wrong. Some thought that his “4:44 Tour” didn’t make him a lot of money, but that isn’t true. That tour was one of the highest paying solo tours he’s ever done. 50 Cent is about to start a champagne line and is ready for more business ventures.

Steve Bannon will testify, but only about his time campaigning for Donald Trump. Rock-T spoke about Chris Paul trying to confront Blake Griffin in the LA Clippers locker room. Allegedly, Griffin said something bad to Paul’s coach and he didn’t like that.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

