Why People Are Giving Ayesha Curry The Side Eye For Comments About Being An “NBA Wife” [VIDEO]

Ayesha Curry is an amazing wife, mother and chef, but recently got people a little upset about her comments. According to BET, during a video she talked about how she is more than just “Stephen Curry’s” wife. Ayesha has her own career and is dedicated to running businesses.
About her roles she said, “Obviously mom and wife first.” Then spoke of being labeled a “NBA wife.” She said, “I don’t think I’ll ever call myself that. I mean, I don’t think my husband would call himself ‘chef’s wife.'” After expressing that and talking about the double standard Twitter sounded off.
In a tweet, Ayesha made a statement and said, “While it is a part of who I am, it does not define me. I think it’s important to clarify. There are so many layers to the modern day woman!” It might have been too late because people began talking about how she defends basketball calls on her husband and so much more. What are your thoughts about what Ayesha Curry said?
RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s Show Cancelled After One Of The Cast Members Is Accused Of Sexual Assault
RELATED: Ayesha Curry Creates Chef App
RELATED: Ayesha Curry Is The New Face Of CoverGirl
The Latest:
- Childish Gambino Set To Perform At Grammy Awards
- Tiny Harris Dedicates Special Throwback Post To Toya Wright [VIDEO]
- Why Lil Terio Was Charged With Trafficking [EXCLUSIVE]
- Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus Lands Modeling Jobs [VIDEO]
- Quavo And Nicki Minaj Give Us Romance In “She For Keeps” Video [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Thought The Demolition Of The Dome Was A Terror Attack [EXCLUSIVE]
- Even Dr. Collier Struggled With The “5 On It” Game [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tichina Arnold & RonReaco Lee Reveal What Their Most Iconic Characters Are Up To Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- How French Montana Feels About Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy [VIDEO]
- Adrienne Bailon Gushes Over What She Wants In 2018 [VIDEO]