Why People Are Giving Ayesha Curry The Side Eye For Comments About Being An “NBA Wife” [VIDEO]

Ayesha Curry is an amazing wife, mother and chef, but recently got people a little upset about her comments. According to BET, during a video she talked about how she is more than just “Stephen Curry’s” wife. Ayesha has her own career and is dedicated to running businesses.

While it is a part of who I am, it does not define me. I think it’s important to clarify. There are so many layers to the modern day woman! https://t.co/gqkYJiDyri — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) January 4, 2018

About her roles she said, “Obviously mom and wife first.” Then spoke of being labeled a “NBA wife.” She said, “I don’t think I’ll ever call myself that. I mean, I don’t think my husband would call himself ‘chef’s wife.'” After expressing that and talking about the double standard Twitter sounded off.

Ayesha Curry COMPLAINED PUBLICLY About Outcome of NBA Game Becuz Her Huzzzband Team LOST Though… She's EPITOME OF NBA WIFE ROB!!! 😕😐😑 — ELove (@ELove3000) January 3, 2018

@ayeshacurry, you're an NBA wife. No one knew who you were until Steph became prominent. It's okay. It's not a disss but a compliment. Don't fight something there's nothing to fight about. — MJ ✊ #CorruptionIsExpensive (@ItsMJ254) January 3, 2018

In a tweet, Ayesha made a statement and said, “While it is a part of who I am, it does not define me. I think it’s important to clarify. There are so many layers to the modern day woman!” It might have been too late because people began talking about how she defends basketball calls on her husband and so much more. What are your thoughts about what Ayesha Curry said?

