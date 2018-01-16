Why Offset Got Cardi B’s Name Tattooed On Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Migos fans get ready because it looks like the group will be dropping “Culture 2” on January 26th. Headkrack isn’t sure if it will just be a mixtape or some singles, but we will take it. People thought that Offset and Cardi B were going to break up, but they are doing well.

This past weekend Offset got her name tattooed on him. Lil Durk changed Logic’s song about suicide to homicide and fans are really enjoying it. The team also got a little sad when they found out that “Proud Mary” only made $9 million.

