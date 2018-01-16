Migos fans get ready because it looks like the group will be dropping “Culture 2” on January 26th. Headkrack isn’t sure if it will just be a mixtape or some singles, but we will take it. People thought that Offset and Cardi B were going to break up, but they are doing well.
This past weekend Offset got her name tattooed on him. Lil Durk changed Logic’s song about suicide to homicide and fans are really enjoying it. The team also got a little sad when they found out that “Proud Mary” only made $9 million.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Psychic Wayne Speaks On Why Cardi B Needs To Leave Offset [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Cardi B Won’t Leave Offset After Cheating Twice [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why Chris Paul Was Trying To Go Into The LA Clippers Locker Room [EXCLUSIVE]
- Police Reports From Nelly Rape Case Leak
- Why The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Struggling [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Gabourey Sidibe Is Taking Off The Entire Year [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Offset Got Cardi B’s Name Tattooed On Him [EXCLUSIVE]
- Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]
- LeBron James Goes In On Trump For Giving “Racism An Opportunity” [VIDEO]
- Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For Her New Princess [PHOTOS]
- Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
- Bow Wow Explains Why So So Def Studios Is Home [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]