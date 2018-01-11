Psychic Wayne
Psychic Wayne Speaks On Why Cardi B Needs To Leave Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
92 reads
Psychic Wayne is back and has some answers for callers as well as Cardi B. Wayne told Rickey Smiley that he sees more contract in his future, which includes more television time. Wayne also things Cardi B is going to be even bigger in the spring and summer, but she should leave Offset because it’s going to get worse.

He told one caller that the reason he isn’t finding a 9-5 is because he needs to work on his brand and build it. Wayne told one women that she needs to leave her relationship and focus on work. By working it will help with her finances and she will even develop a business.

