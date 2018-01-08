Why Cardi B Won’t Leave Offset After Cheating Twice [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B is winning within her career, but her love life with Offset isn’t going as well. It was revealed that he cheated on her twice and Gary With Da Tea explained why she won’t leave. Gary mentioned that Cardi B said if she leaves Offset someone else will probably just cheat on her.
She also said this happens to everyone and this is the person she wants to be with. People handle relationships differently so we will just have to wait to see if this lasts. Gary also talked about Bella Hadid and The Weeknd getting back together and Toya Wright’s baby’s nickname.
