Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B Again?

Cardi B & Offset

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Cardi B has been doing so well with her career, but it looks like her love life is another story. The rapper just released a dope video with Bruno Mars for “Finesse” remix and now claims of her fiancé Offset cheating come out. According to BET, he engaged in sexual activity with someone else and it went viral on Twitter.

 

Reports from TheShadeRoom came out and they announced that Offset had an alleged sex tape. The man in the video had dreads, was naked, but some can’t confirm if it is him or now. The couple has yet to address the rumors, but we will just have to wait and see what happens.

