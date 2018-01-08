Why Maury Povich Reached Out To Cardi B On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Maury Povich is known for his paternity test, cheating scandals and lie detector test. Povich reached out to Cardi B on Twitter to tell her that if she needs to get Offset a lie detector test he can do it. Suge Knight believes his calls are being monitored, but Da Brat said everyone should know that because a operator says that on the phone before the call starts.

Coachella fans might be sad because marijuana is being banned even thought its legal. With the sports everyone is gearing up for the NCAA Championship when Atlanta takes on Georgia. We are sure this will be an entertaining game!

