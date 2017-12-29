Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New York Going In Opposite Directions

Baltimore police recorded 343 homicides by Wednesday evening, which set a new record for per capita killings in the city, The Baltimore Sun reported. This news comes on the heels of New York officials reporting that the city is just days away from reaching a homicide low not seen since the 1950s.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“You’ve got the young generation growing up, trying to be in gangs. It ain’t safe out here,” a 27-year-old Baltimore woman said, describing the increasing fear she feels in her neighborhood.

New York City — 8.5 million people

278 homicides Baltimore — 621,000 people

336 homicides https://t.co/wfwt5IJ2s7 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@cbsbaltimore) December 21, 2017

The escalating homicides rate in Baltimore is now 55.8 killings per 100,000 people, surpassing the previous record was 55.35 killings per 100,000 in 2015 when the city had 344 homicides. However, the population was higher by thousands two years ago. The most homicides in one year was 353 in 1993, but again, the city had about 100,000 residents. This news prompted Black conservatives, like Larry Elders, to spearhead the Black-on-Black crime taunt on social media—giving cover to White conservatives who are joining the chorus.

Dear #BlackLivesMatter, Baltimore has had 342 homicides this year, a city record for homicides per capita. The city is 45% black, but 90% of homicide victims are blacks– almost all killed by other blacks, not cops. Now, what?https://t.co/VUFwcGFNv7 — Larry Elder (@larryelder) December 28, 2017

Meanwhile, progressives in New York City are feeling vindicated. Many predicted that the crime rate would skyrocket when Mayor Bill De Blasio said the police would end unconstitutional stop-and-risks that targeted communities of color. President Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, was one of the loudest critics who called for a nationwide stop-and-frisk policy to reduce crime in large cities. The number of homicides in fact dropped to just 286 by Wednesday, according to The New York Times, continuing a decline that began with aggressive policing under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Back in 1990, when the city was fighting the crack epidemic, there were 2,245 killings.

The Latest:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 22 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 1 of 22 2. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 2 of 22 3. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 3 of 22 4. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 4 of 22 5. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 5 of 22 6. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 6 of 22 7. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 7 of 22 8. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 8 of 22 9. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 9 of 22 10. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 10 of 22 11. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 11 of 22 12. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 12 of 22 13. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 13 of 22 14. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 14 of 22 15. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 15 of 22 16. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 16 of 22 17. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 17 of 22 18. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 18 of 22 19. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 19 of 22 20. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 20 of 22 21. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 21 of 22 22. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

SOURCE: Baltimore Sun, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Reginae Carter, Clark Atlanta University

Omarosa Reportedly To Expose Donald & Melania In Tell-All