The Show
Home > The Show

Sterling K. Brown’s Golden Globe Awards Speech Impeccable And Powerful [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
9 reads
Leave a comment

Last night many tuned in to watch and see if some of there favorite movies and television shows won the award. Headkrack didn’t tune in the entire time because he was upset about “Get Out” not winning. Two names everyone spoke about were Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown.

Brown won for Best Actor in a Drama for “This Is Us” and gave a memorable speech. He talked about the role being built the a Black man and was happy that in the future more will get opportunities like him. Oprah delivered a phenomenal and powerful speech that brought the house down. Gary With Da Tea also talked about who was dressed the best.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey & Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches [VIDEOS]

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Talks About His Real Life Experience That Inspired Emotional Scene In “This Is Us” [VIDEO]

RELATED: #CouplesWeLove: Sterling K. Brown And His Beautiful Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Are Black Love Goals

The Latest:

Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM

11 photos Launch gallery

Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM

Continue reading Sterling K. Brown’s Golden Globe Awards Speech Impeccable And Powerful [EXCLUSIVE]

Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM

The actor has captured our hearts and eyeballs with his talents and good looks.

Golden Globe Awards , Oprah , Sterling K Brown

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show