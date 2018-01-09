The Show
Will The Alabama Crimson Tide Change Starting Quarterbacks Next Season? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley is still hype after the Alabama Crimson Tide team won. Jalen Hurts, their starting quarterback got taken out to put in Tua Tagovailoa. He is a freshman and did amazing work on the football field for them to win.

Da Brat and Rickey talked about how accurate his throws were, but the big question is will he become the starting quarterback? Rickey then asked Da Brat for his money from the but she doesn’t remember them making won. Guess we will have to wait to see what happens next season for the Alabama Crimson Tide team.

