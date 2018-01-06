Cardi B Just Came Into 2018 With Another Historic Achievement [VIDEO]

Cardi B truly lived her best life in 2017. Now she is ready to take 2018 by storm. According to People, in a recent Instagram post the rapper talked about her singles that are all making the Billboard 100 list.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She posted the video where she thanked everyone for the support and talked about working hard in 2018. Cardi B said, “What a great way to start my Year.Thank you Lord .Only you and i know how much i pray to you.These last few weeks been too much for me but my Lord always find a way to uplift me .Thank you to my fans ,DJS ,Team for the support .Thanks to all the artist who featured me In thesee songs and thanks guys for showing my second single BARTIER CARDI some love 😍😍😍😍💕💕💕💪🏾💪🏾I love you.” Between “Bodak Yellow,” “No Limit” and “MotorSport,” Cardi B is truly doing amazing things and will continue to make history.

RELATED: Why Everybody Loves Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Are The Bronx Babes Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B Teaming Up For A Song? [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Cardi B Surprised Offset For His Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: