Turning Them Off! Keri Hilson's Praise For R. Kelly Gets Backlash

Prince Williams

When the gavel finally fell on R. Kelly back in 2022 and 2023 after decades of enacting unthinkable abuse, many of his victims underage at that, some naively expected all music and any mention of his name to be erased from the records of R&B.

Man, did that turn out to be a pipe dream!

Take genre veteran Keri Hilson for example. While appearing on a recent episode of On That Note, the popular R&B-themed podcast hosted by Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, guess who appeared in the number 2 spot on her list of top singer-songwriters of all time?

RELATED: Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Considering him as, in her words, “top, top most inspiring,” Hilson made sure to note that she hopes viewers can separate her musical opinion “just for that statement” from the person himself. While he doesn’t beat Babyface in her eyes, R. Kelly does manage to get a place above Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and India.Arie according to her personal roundup. It might even be an understatement to call her a fan as Hilson and Kelly worked together on a 2009 collaboration titled “Number One,” the lead single off his GRAMMY-nominated album, Untitled. In addition, she also was a notable guest at his 48th birthday celebration in 2015 (pictured above).

While we’re not here to police musical opinions in the least bit, there’s something to be said when the songwriting that Kelly is praised for refers to a catalog that includes songs like “Bump n’ Grind,” “I Like the Crotch on You,” “Feelin’ on Yo Booty,” “Sex Weed,” “Sex Planet,” “Bangin’ the Headboard” and an entire album of hump hymns blatantly titled Black Panties.



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All we’re saying is that Prince, Ashford and Simpson, Missy Elliott, Chuck Berry, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Curtis Mayfield plus so many others were right there for the picking!



Did Keri Hilson turn you off with her high regards for R. Kelly? See what some are saying on social media below:

1. Keri Hilson really should not have put the pee pee piper in it. AT ALL. Imagine overlooking Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, hell, Selena MF Quintanilla, to put “R Kelly” on your list. LMMMFAOOOOOOO I see why this chick is eternally B list.

via @LoveKarleigh