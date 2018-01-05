Quavo Gives A Valuable Piece Of Advice To Georgia Bulldogs [VIDEO]

The football National Championship game is coming up and the Georgia Bulldogs have their eyes on the prize. According to Complex, Trump will be in attendance for the game, but Quavo of Migos doesn’t want them to focus on that. He shared a piece of advice to the players and hopes they listen to him.
On TMZ sports they asked him about players possibly kneeling at the game. Quavo spoke out and said, “Focus on winning the national championship game. Don’t worry about nothing else. Just focus on winning.” The rapper is a huge fan of the team and wants them to be successful.
A lot of fans want political statements to stay out of this game, but they can’t control what players do. Quavo also said, “You should be going straight in and worrying about football.” We will have to wait to see what happens on Monday when the game is played.
