Listen Live
Close
Trending
Food & Medication That Has Been Recalled By The FDA This Month Read Full Story →
Celebrity News

Diddy Has Release Date Moved Up Again To January 2028

Sean "Diddy" Combs will now see an even earlier release from prison according to a report, with January 24, 2028 as the date.

Published on July 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Loon and Mario Winans "Down For Me" Video Shoot

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal predicament is still ongoing as he serves his time; however, Combs received some good news recently. In a new report, it was revealed that Diddy had his prison release date moved up yet again, shaving off more time.

TMZ reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs will now be released from prison on January 24, 2028. Earlier reports stated that Combs’ release date from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey was February 23, 2028. He was initially slated to be released in June of 2028, but that was moved back to April.

It hasn’t been revealed why the Bad Boy Records mogul’s time is being shortened. Combs was initially sentenced to 50 months on two counts related to prostitution and interstate transport.

The good news comes amid Diddy being tossed into solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate. As it appears, he came away from the fight unscathed.

Photo: Getty

Diddy Has Release Date Moved Up Again To January 2028 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Trending

Trending

Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026

18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Beauty  |  Keyaira Boone

The Black Beauty Roster Beauty Show Brings Out The Biggest Names In Beauty

30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

2 Items
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

DJ Envy Only Realized He Was Supposed To Copiously Clean Betwixt His ‘Breakfast Club’ Cheeks After His Wife Taught Him

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close