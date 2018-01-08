Special K Proclaims His Pride In Being Regular [VIDEO]

During his stand-up set for Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud network, Special K talked about being middle aged. When you arrive at that point in your life, he says, you stop caring about a lot of the silly stuff that worries us in our youth.
For instance, Special K says in this clip, when it comes to penis size, he has become very comfortable with being “regular.” Check out this video to see the whole funny moment go down in this clip from the Laugh Out Loud network!
