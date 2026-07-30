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Trinity & Bryce, Aniya & Carl Stop By 'Watch What Happens Live!'

Love Island USA: Trinity & Bryce, Aniya & Carl Stop By 'Watch What Happens Live!' To Talk Relationship Status, Post-Villa Encounters & More

Published on July 30, 2026

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  • Trinity says her DMs are off, focusing on brand deals instead of celebrity messages.
  • Bryce and Trinity's emotional bond during Casa Amor showed their strong connection.
  • Aniya and Carl are taking their relationship slowly, not yet official as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The top two couples from Love Island USA stopped by Watch What Happens Live! this week, updating fans on their lives and relationships post-villa.

Four people posing in front of a "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" backdrop: two women in swimwear, one man in a denim jacket, and one man in a white shirt.
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

During their time in Andy Cohen’s clubhouse, the winning couple and the runners-up both dove into how their careers have skyrocketed since their time on the reality series.

After gaining so many followers in such a short amount of time, Cohen asked about any DMs from celebrities the former islanders may have received since going home. Trinity was ready to answer that one, shutting down the possibility of any DM sliding.

Two people sitting on a couch in a television studio, with the woman wearing a revealing top and the man wearing a denim jacket.
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

According to Trinity, her DMs are off, so, “I don’t got nothing but brand deals.”

Bryce didn’t know if his were off, but made it clear he’s not checking.

Trinity also took a moment to address some negative comments their fellow Islander, Sol.

“I feel like I’ve been pretty close with the core four, I talk to them almost every day,” Trinity said, adding that when it comes to Sol, “I think she said a lot of unprovoked things after she left and I didn’t have an issue with her. I never once had a problem with her because she didn’t come for me. So, for her to make comments about me and my couple, my relationship, it was a little off-putting.”

Two people posing in front of a "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" backdrop, one wearing a colorful patterned dress and the other in a denim jacket.
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

This response from the Love Island USA winner comes after Sol said on Love Island: Aftersun, “No shade, no tea, but he probably thinks Kayda is prettier than Trinity. Like, if his type did come in, I feel like he’d be like, ‘Oh my God!'”

Andy also asked Trinity how it felt to see Bryce crying over her when they were separated for Casa Amor, and while it was tough to watch, she was happy to see that she wasn’t the only one dealing with so much emotion over being split up.

“I don’t wanna say it felt good, but…I was crying guys, like, I was going through it too, so for him to show that–and he really was not giving anyone attention. I was like, ‘awww, he really does love me.'”

While Bryce and Trinity made their connection official in the villa and left the show already being boyfriend and girlfriend, the same can’t be said for Aniya and Carl. The pair were a later connection in the villa, thanks to Casa Amor, so they’re just taking time in the outside world to continue establishing that connection.

Two people posing in front of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" branding on Bravo network.
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

When Cohen asked if they made things official, Carl answered: “We are not officially boyfriend and girlfriend yet….I came in later, I came in during Casa Amor, so we had a couple weeks to get to know eachother. And I honestly feel like after two weeks, the connection was really strong, and we just feel really happy and we just wanna keep rolling that as long as we can.”

Love Island USA: Trinity & Bryce, Aniya & Carl Stop By 'Watch What Happens Live!' To Talk Relationship Status, Post-Villa Encounters & More was originally published on bossip.com

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